QQQ
-5.97
393.32
-1.54%
BTC/USD
-1292.34
42610.32
-2.94%
DIA
+ 0.41
362.54
+ 0.11%
SPY
-3.15
474.17
-0.67%
TLT
+ 0.85
142.17
+ 0.59%
GLD
-0.68
171.42
-0.4%

Genius Brands Leaps Into The Metaverse With NFTs, Digital Currency For Kids

byAdam Eckert
January 13, 2022 1:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Genius Brands Leaps Into The Metaverse With NFTs, Digital Currency For Kids

You've probably heard of a future virtual reality world often referred to as the metaverse or the omniverse, but have you heard of the kidaverse?

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) just announced it's leaping into the interactive digital space with its subscription-based Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse.

See Also: Decentraland Vs. The Sandbox Metaverse

What To Know: Genius Brands' kid-focused metaverse is set to launch on April 15 for $3.99 per month. 

The announcement follows the company's acquisition of Ameba TV, which operates a video streaming technology platform for kids. The Kidaverse will be supported by Ameba TV's technology. 

Genius Brand's Kidaverse will feature existing programs on The Kartoon Channel! as well as "exclusive metaversal content," which will be launched incrementally beginning in the third quarter. 

The newly announced metaverse platform will be paired with branded Kidaverse VR goggles and give kids the ability to create custom avatars and emojis, play games and even access NFTs, which Genius Brands refers to as KFTs (NFTs for kids). The collectible digital cards will feature popular characters from Kartoon Channel! shows. 

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Opensea Competitor LooksRare Launches, Will Reward For Buying NFTs

Additionally, the Kidaverse will have its own digital currency called "Kidaverse MetaBuck$." The company said it also plans to roll out podcasts, music and child-safe messaging or “messies."

"The premise of the Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse is to provide children with fun, positive, engaging digital media AND to provide them with a safe and parent-controlled product," said Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands.

In addition to the Kartoon Channel! shows, the Kidaverse will add another 13,000 episodes under license to AmebaTV. 

Genius Brands believes this will make it the largest single children’s portal of animation in the world, with over 20,000 animated titles under license.

Why It Matters: Genius Brands' Kartoon Channel! is currently available for free. The company generates most of its revenue from licensing and advertising. The subscription-based Kidaverse could help drive revenues for a company that is rapidly adding users to its platform.

During the company's most recent earnings report, Genius Brands said Kartoon Channel! application installs increased by 512% year-over-year. Kartoon Channel! also saw a 229% increase in unique users and a 294% increase in total ad impressions year-over-year. 

GNUS Price Action: Genius Brands has traded as low as $1 and as high as $3.12 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.89% at $1.08 Thursday afternoon. 

Photo: courtesy of Genius Brands.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Genius Brands Sees A Bounce: What's Next?

Genius Brands Sees A Bounce: What's Next?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading higher Wednesday as the stock is seeing a day with above-average volume. The stock looks to have possibly seen a bounce off support and could be heading higher once again. read more
Genius Brands Stock Breaks Bullish Through A Pattern: Will It Hold?

Genius Brands Stock Breaks Bullish Through A Pattern: Will It Hold?

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) on Monday broke up from a descending trendline called out by Benzinga on Aug. 3 and ran 5% higher. read more
Genius Brands Stock Holds Critical Level, Looks Set To Break

Genius Brands Stock Holds Critical Level, Looks Set To Break

Genius Brands International, Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) was the target of an epic short squeeze on Jan. 27 when the stock skyrocketed over 87% higher in a single day. It was targeted again in March when the entertainment company ran 76% north over the course of 14 trading days. read more

What's Up With Genius Brands Stock Today?

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading higher by 11% at $2.20 Wednesday afternoon on continued strength. It was announced on Tuesday the company will join the Russell 3000 index. read more