EXCLUSIVE: Opensea Competitor LooksRare Launches, Will Reward For Buying NFTs

byChris Katje
January 12, 2022 10:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Opensea Competitor LooksRare Launches, Will Reward For Buying NFTs

A new NFT marketplace launched “By NFT People, For NFT People” has taken the non-fungible token market by storm and could provide competition to OpenSea and the pending launch of a marketplace from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

What Happened: LooksRare launched as an NFT marketplace this week and is the talk of the town in the sector. The marketplace features NFTs built on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain that appear on OpenSea and some that don’t.

Users can place offers and buy NFTs from projects using ETH and WETH (wrapped Ethereum).

“LooksRare was launched to offer an NFT marketplace that rewards active users for their trading instead of just taking the fees as profit,” LooksRare investor Hunter Orrell told Benzinga. Orrell was an early seed investor in LooksRare and was involved with providing feedback, launch strategy and bug/user experience improvements to the company.

Traders on LooksRare are rewarded with the LooksRare (CRYPTO: LOOKS) token.

“These tokens can also be staked to earn additional $LOOKS and fees (the 2% from trading) in WETH generated by the platform. That means the people who use and stake are ultimately the ones earning the 2% of fees.”

Related Link: Exclusive: NFT Experts On What's Hot For 2022, Predictions, Coinbase Launch, NFL NFTs And More 

Taking On OpenSea: Recently valued at $13.3 billion, OpenSea has been the dominant player in the NFT marketplace space but faced criticism along the way.

Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase has more than 2.5 million people signed up for an NFT marketplace that many welcome to the sector.

“There are tons of marketplaces out there right now and I believe there is room for more, but they need to offer something that is unique to users. LooksRare, besides just allowing users to be rewarded, is focused on providing more tools than other platforms,” Orrell said.

One feature called the "Collection Wide Offer" tool has been well received by the community, Orrell added.

“LooksRare was built using modular smart contracts, which means features like Collection Wide Offers can be depreciated and updated by removing and adding a new smart contract component.”

Orrell said this and other features make LooksRare more agile than OpenSea. LooksRare can also adapt to new mechanisms of the NFT industry faster than OpenSea.

The creators of LooksRare shared their thoughts on the launch in a post.

“We’re tired of the deplatforming of creators and the decision-makers who value business over community, seeking IPO instead of benefitting the communities that got them there. So we’re building something better,” LooksRare anonymous founders Zodd and Guts said.

As a competing marketplace, an NFT collection can have different floor prices on the two marketplaces.

Looks Token: Users who spent 3 ETH or more on Opensea between June 16, 2021 and Dec. 16, 2021 received a free airdrop of LOOKs tokens.

LooksRare provides a guide on how to claim the airdrop and more about the token here.

“The token is important because of the fees earning ability through staking. It also is important as it serves as the basis for how users are rewarded for trading and using the platform,” Orrell said.

LooksRare users earn LOOKs tokens through qualified collections or can purchase the token on Uniswap.

Users can stake LOOKs to earn additional tokens and fees from the platform.

“The above fees sharing model and reward system for qualified trades means that users are the ones rewarded.”

LOOKS was trading at $4.31 at the time of writing, up 34% on Wednesday. The token has traded between $1.97 and $4.44 since launching.

Orrell will be a featured guest on Benzinga's "The Roadmap," Jan. 12, 2022, airing live at 2 p.m. EST. 
 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

Is A New NFT Season Here? Opensea Daily Trading Volume Hits Aug-Sept Levels Again

Is A New NFT Season Here? Opensea Daily Trading Volume Hits Aug-Sept Levels Again

The explosion in non fungible token (NFT)  trading volumes on the OpenSea marketplace could be the harbinger of renewed interest in digital artworks leading up to a fresh season.  What Happened: Daily trading volume in NFTs has averaged $200 to $250 million on OpenSea, according to Delphi Digital. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Face An 'Uphill Task' But Investors Spoiled For Choice As NFTs, Metaverse Bets, Altcoins Begin To Shine

Bitcoin, Ethereum Face An 'Uphill Task' But Investors Spoiled For Choice As NFTs, Metaverse Bets, Altcoins Begin To Shine

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded flat over 24 hours Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.5% to $1.99 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin inched 0.4% lower at $41,707.83 over 24 hours. For the week, it has dropped 10.1%. read more
Everything You Need to Know About Celebrity NFT Holders

Everything You Need to Know About Celebrity NFT Holders

Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been all the rage in the crypto space throughout the last year or so. read more
Associated Press Launches NFTs Of Iconic Photos

Associated Press Launches NFTs Of Iconic Photos

For over 175 years, the Associated Press has been a go-to source for news and images. On Monday, the AP announced its entry into the non-fungible token sector with a new marketplace. read more