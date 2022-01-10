Why JPMorgan Is Among Rob Sechan's Top Picks For 2022

With the Federal Reserve having suggested that rates are likely headed higher this year, financials have been an area of focus for investors.

NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan prefers JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in the financial sector and named it a top pick for 2022 on Monday.

"It's probably the quintessential global economic play in financials," Sechan said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Sechan's Thesis: He told CNBC that he expects interest rates to move higher and JPMorgan to be an "incredible beneficiary" of the rate hike. He also expects increasing loan growth later in the cycle.

As a significant participant in capital markets and a beneficiary of the rotation into cyclical and value stocks, JPMorgan is worth buying at current levels, Sechan said. He noted that he has owned JPMorgan stock "for a long time."

JPMorgan is set to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results before the market opens Friday.

Sechan also named Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) and EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) top picks for 2022.

JPM Price Action: JPMorgan has traded as low as $127.35 and as high as $172.96 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 0.28% at $166.74 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.