If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.44% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In REGN: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.72 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at the time with $1,000. This investment in REGN would have produced an average annual return of 27.55%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals you would have approximately $11,393.58 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

