QQQ
-4.16
388.18
-1.08%
BTC/USD
+ 95.85
41960.47
+ 0.23%
DIA
-0.17
362.56
-0.05%
SPY
-1.91
469.85
-0.41%
TLT
-1.03
144.32
-0.72%
GLD
+ 0.75
166.24
+ 0.45%

Cathie Wood Sells Another $12M Shares In Tesla On Friday — Buys These Stocks On The Dip

byRachit Vats
January 9, 2022 10:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Sells Another $12M Shares In Tesla On Friday — Buys These Stocks On The Dip

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), selling 11,496 shares — estimated to be worth $11.8 million based on the latest closing price — in the electric vehicle maker.

The Elon Musk-led company’s stock closed 3.5% lower at $1,026.9 per share on Friday.

Tesla shares posted significant gains on Monday, the first trading day of the year, as it reported fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed expectations; the gains have since been erased. The electric vehicle maker’s shares had advanced about 50% in 2021 and are down 11.3% for the year so far.

Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla via three of its exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

The three ETFs held about 1.61 million shares worth $1.71 billion in Tesla, prior to Friday’s trade.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $4.9M In Tesla Stock On Thursday — Buys Shares In Palantir And This Chinese E-Commerce Giant

Tesla on Sunday smashed fourth-quarter delivery records, posting its biggest quarterly and full-year delivery volume.

Wood, who founded Ark Invest, is a Tesla bull and has set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025. The investment firm has been selling shares in Tesla since September after shares moved higher to breach the $1 trillion market cap.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has also been recently loading up shares in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV).

Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Friday:

  • Bought 35,284 shares — estimated to be worth $8.2 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip. Coinbase shares closed 0.7% lower at $232.3 a share. The stock is down 7.5% so far in 2022.
  • Bought 151,913 shares — estimated to be worth $27.4 million — in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) on the dip. Roku shares closed 6.9% lower at $180.4 a share on Friday.
  • Bought 64,852 shares — estimated to be worth $9.2 million — in Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) on the dip. Shares of the company closed 2.2% lower at $141.54 a share.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

ARK Innovation ETF Hits New 52-Week Low: Here Are The Top 5 Holdings In Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund

ARK Innovation ETF Hits New 52-Week Low: Here Are The Top 5 Holdings In Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund

The new year offers a performance reset for fund managers. Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is surely looking to climb out of the hole her flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), dug in 2021, but the Innovation ETF just keeps digging deeper. read more
Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday

Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Monday further raised its exposure in cryptocurrency-related stocks Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Popular investment management firm Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, on Tuesday, bought more shares in the U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) on the dip. read more
Cathie Wood Sells $8.6M Worth Shares In Pfizer, Buys Coinbase And Robinhood On The Dip

Cathie Wood Sells $8.6M Worth Shares In Pfizer, Buys Coinbase And Robinhood On The Dip

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Monday sold 155,578 shares — estimated to be worth $8.59 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) as the pharma stock closed a record high after a $6.7 billion acquisition.  read more