Cathie Wood Sells Another $12M Shares In Tesla On Friday — Buys These Stocks On The Dip

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), selling 11,496 shares — estimated to be worth $11.8 million based on the latest closing price — in the electric vehicle maker.

The Elon Musk-led company’s stock closed 3.5% lower at $1,026.9 per share on Friday.

Tesla shares posted significant gains on Monday, the first trading day of the year, as it reported fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed expectations; the gains have since been erased. The electric vehicle maker’s shares had advanced about 50% in 2021 and are down 11.3% for the year so far.

Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla via three of its exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

The three ETFs held about 1.61 million shares worth $1.71 billion in Tesla, prior to Friday’s trade.

Tesla on Sunday smashed fourth-quarter delivery records, posting its biggest quarterly and full-year delivery volume.

Wood, who founded Ark Invest, is a Tesla bull and has set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025. The investment firm has been selling shares in Tesla since September after shares moved higher to breach the $1 trillion market cap.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has also been recently loading up shares in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV).

Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Friday: