QQQ
-4.16
388.18
-1.08%
BTC/USD
+ 29.67
41709.41
+ 0.07%
DIA
-0.17
362.56
-0.05%
SPY
-1.91
469.85
-0.41%
TLT
-1.03
144.32
-0.72%
GLD
+ 0.75
166.24
+ 0.45%

CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Alcoa, BlackRock And This Industrial Automation Company

byCraig Jones
January 9, 2022 8:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Alcoa, BlackRock And This Industrial Automation Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Boeing Co’s (NYSE:BA) stock is already bulling. “It’s right there in front of us,” he commented.

Pete Najarian said he liked Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) because the stock seems to be breaking out. “It’s hitting 52-week highs” and people are buying more calls, Najarian noted. “I think Alcoa is going to go a lot higher. I think it’s going close to $70 in the near future,” he added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) as her pick, saying that the “asset management industry is going to continue to consolidate.” She believes “Blackrock has scale. They utilize technology effectively and a very large distribution network.”

Richard Saperstein of HighTower Treasury Partners cited Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) as his pick.

Related Link: Why Jim Cramer Likes Vertiv And Scotts Miracle-Gro

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Between Pfizer And Alcoa, Pete Najarian Says To Pick This Stock

Between Pfizer And Alcoa, Pete Najarian Says To Pick This Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian said he loved both Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA). read more
PreMarket Prep Recap: Q4 Earnings Season Begins, Apple Gets A Downgrade

PreMarket Prep Recap: Q4 Earnings Season Begins, Apple Gets A Downgrade

T. Boone Pickens' New ETF And 7 Most Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks To Watch This Week