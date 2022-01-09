CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Alcoa, BlackRock And This Industrial Automation Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Boeing Co’s (NYSE:BA) stock is already bulling. “It’s right there in front of us,” he commented.

Pete Najarian said he liked Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) because the stock seems to be breaking out. “It’s hitting 52-week highs” and people are buying more calls, Najarian noted. “I think Alcoa is going to go a lot higher. I think it’s going close to $70 in the near future,” he added.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) as her pick, saying that the “asset management industry is going to continue to consolidate.” She believes “Blackrock has scale. They utilize technology effectively and a very large distribution network.”

Richard Saperstein of HighTower Treasury Partners cited Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) as his pick.

