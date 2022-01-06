QQQ
+ 0.88
383.41
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
-476.14
42974.99
-1.1%
DIA
-0.93
365.02
-0.26%
SPY
+ 0.44
467.95
+ 0.09%
TLT
-0.39
143.31
-0.27%
GLD
-1.85
170.91
-1.09%

Why Jim Cramer Likes Illumina And Enterprise Products Partners

byCraig Jones
January 6, 2022 9:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Likes Illumina And Enterprise Products Partners

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has got "unbelievable technology" and he also loves the company’s diagnostic business. He recommended buying the stock.

Cramer said Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is "down so low that's it's now just a terrific spec." He recommended not to sell the stock down here. Cramer added he would buy the stock at $6.

When asked about Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD), Cramer said he would recommend buying NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in case "you want that security."

Cramer said he likes Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) as it has good dividend, growing volumes and solid management.

The "Mad Money" host said Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) is good, but "like I said, I’ve been wrong. I think it's an indispensable product, and they make money, which to me says good growth."

Cramer said he likes CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) very much. However, Cramer added he likes Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) if anything is related to agriculture and he also likes AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

A Trade War Agriculture Pair Trade From JPMorgan

A Trade War Agriculture Pair Trade From JPMorgan

6 Reasons Avery Dennison Is A Solid Pick Now

2 Ag Names Win Bank Of America Upgrades

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2017