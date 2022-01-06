Why Jim Cramer Likes Illumina And Enterprise Products Partners

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has got "unbelievable technology" and he also loves the company’s diagnostic business. He recommended buying the stock.

Cramer said Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is "down so low that's it's now just a terrific spec." He recommended not to sell the stock down here. Cramer added he would buy the stock at $6.

When asked about Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD), Cramer said he would recommend buying NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in case "you want that security."

Cramer said he likes Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) as it has good dividend, growing volumes and solid management.

The "Mad Money" host said Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) is good, but "like I said, I’ve been wrong. I think it's an indispensable product, and they make money, which to me says good growth."

Cramer said he likes CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) very much. However, Cramer added he likes Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) if anything is related to agriculture and he also likes AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).