Jim Cramer's Top Stocks For 2022: Eli Lilly, Honeywell And More

Jim Cramer announced his top stock picks for 2022 Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

The former hedge fund manager put Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) at the top of his list.

"Everyone is pretty positive, that I talk to, about what's going on with Lilly and Alzheimer's," Cramer said. He expects the company's Alzheimer's drug, as well as its diabetes drug, to help push the stock higher.

Cramer said he likes Chevron for 2022 because oil is still undervalued.

The "Mad Money" host is also focusing on Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) in 2022. He noted that the stock "just ran," which could be signaling the end of the rotation into stocks with earnings.

Honeywell is usually the last stock to catch bids when investors rotate out of high growth names without earnings, according to Cramer.

Lastly, he told CNBC that he likes Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Bausch Health CEO Joe Papa "has done everything you could ask," Cramer said, yet "nobody seems to really care about it."

After reworking estimates, Cramer adjusted his price target on the stock to $36 per share.

Price Action: At time of publication, Eli Lilly was down 0.86% at $264.52, while Chevron was up 1.76% at $123.57, Honeywell was up 3.11% at $215.50 and Bausch Health was up 0.80% at $27.84.

Photo: Owen Byrne from Flickr.