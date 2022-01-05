QQQ
-4.76
401.23
-1.2%
BTC/USD
+ 113.27
45945.28
+ 0.25%
DIA
+ 0.80
367.08
+ 0.22%
SPY
-1.59
479.14
-0.33%
TLT
-0.61
144.31
-0.42%
GLD
+ 0.86
168.71
+ 0.51%

Castlight Health And Clayton Dubilier-Backed Vera Whole Health Merger To Combine

Vandana Singh
January 5, 2022 1:11 pm
Castlight Health And Clayton Dubilier-Backed Vera Whole Health Merger To Combine

Vera Whole Health Inc will acquire Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) at an equity value of approximately $370 million and structured as an all-cash.

  • Castlight Health is a healthcare navigation company. It offers comparison tools showing price and quality metrics for tests and procedures offered by healthcare providers.
  • Vera is a primary care organization.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Vera will commence a tender offer to acquire Castlight shares at $2.05 in cash per share, representing a 25% premium to the closing price as of January 4th, 2022, and a 35% premium on the 30-day volume-weighted average share price. 
  • Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Vera's majority equity holder, will invest up to $338 million to support the combination.
  • Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), a long-time strategic customer of Castlight, will make an investment in the combined company.
  • The parties anticipate that the combination will complete in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: CSLT shares are up 23.80% at $2.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

