Castlight Health And Clayton Dubilier-Backed Vera Whole Health Merger To Combine
Vera Whole Health Inc will acquire Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) at an equity value of approximately $370 million and structured as an all-cash.
- Castlight Health is a healthcare navigation company. It offers comparison tools showing price and quality metrics for tests and procedures offered by healthcare providers.
- Vera is a primary care organization.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Vera will commence a tender offer to acquire Castlight shares at $2.05 in cash per share, representing a 25% premium to the closing price as of January 4th, 2022, and a 35% premium on the 30-day volume-weighted average share price.
- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Vera's majority equity holder, will invest up to $338 million to support the combination.
- Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), a long-time strategic customer of Castlight, will make an investment in the combined company.
- The parties anticipate that the combination will complete in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: CSLT shares are up 23.80% at $2.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
