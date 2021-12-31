Apple App Store Analysis: How Meta Claimed The Top Spot On Christmas

It appears gift givers were focused on the metaverse during the 2021 holiday season.

Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ:FB) Oculus app was the top ranked app in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This year marks the first time that Oculus has reached the top spot in the app store on Christmas, suggesting that Oculus headset sales may be outperforming this year. The Oculus app is used to manage an Oculus virtual reality headset.

The app was ranked 192nd in the app store at the beginning of December before surging higher toward Christmas, according to data from SimilarWeb.

It was ranked 115th on Dec. 20, 104th on Dec. 21, 85th on Dec. 22 and 49th on Dec. 23 before launching into the top spot.

The app has been trending lower since Christmas Day. It's now ranked 30th in Apple's app store.

Meta's apparent holiday sales success should position the company well, with metaverse development poised to accelerate in 2022.

See Also: Why Meta Platforms Could Be Due For A Breakout Soon

FB Price Action: Meta has traded as low as $244.61 and as high as $343.44 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.07% at $340.66 midday Friday.

Photo: Global Panorama from Flickr.