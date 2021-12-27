QQQ
Read Why Monness Crespi Is Bullish On Amazon

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 27, 2021 9:01 am
  • Monness Crespi analyst Brian White notes Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares have trailed this year's "healthy market rally" after a strong stock performance in 2020, but after having attended AWS re: Invent earlier December 2021, he views that Amazon is "uniquely positioned to exit this crisis as one of the biggest beneficiaries of accelerated digital transformation."
  • White notes that AWS CEO Adam Selipsky pointed out that AWS now has 84 availability zones across 26 geographic regions and offers over 200 fully-featured services while serving millions of customers, believes "the company's fortunes are poised to change in 2022."
  • White has a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a price target of $4,500, implying a 31.5% upside.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.42% at $3,435.75 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

