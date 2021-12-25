CNBC's Final Trades: Uber Technologies, Boeing, ViacomCBS And This Automaker

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said that there was unusual activity in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and that he had about the December 31 40-strike calls.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was looking at “ongoing growth with a backlog and a return to positive cash flow for the first time in three years. The stock could deliver a positive performance in 2022, Vingiello added.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) as his top pick. “This is one of those tax lost harvesting stocks I talked about,” he said. “It’s been bear-mauled into the ground. It’s ready to come back,” Lebenthal commented.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management cited General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) as his pick. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock had made “a ridiculous two-day move” and that General Motors should “catch up,” since its stock is “too cheap in the 50s.”

Related Link: CNBC's Final Trades: CVS Health, Jabil, Amazon And This Telecom Major