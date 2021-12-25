QQQ
+ 2.97
390.98
+ 0.75%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
51400.00
+ 0%
DIA
+ 1.97
355.42
+ 0.55%
SPY
+ 2.86
464.83
+ 0.61%
TLT
-1.30
151.12
-0.87%
GLD
+ 0.40
168.19
+ 0.24%

CNBC's Final Trades: Uber Technologies, Boeing, ViacomCBS And This Automaker

byCraig Jones
December 25, 2021 8:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Uber Technologies, Boeing, ViacomCBS And This Automaker

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said that there was unusual activity in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and that he had about the December 31 40-strike calls.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was looking at “ongoing growth with a backlog and a return to positive cash flow for the first time in three years. The stock could deliver a positive performance in 2022, Vingiello added.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) as his top pick. “This is one of those tax lost harvesting stocks I talked about,” he said. “It’s been bear-mauled into the ground. It’s ready to come back,” Lebenthal commented.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management cited General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) as his pick. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock had made “a ridiculous two-day move” and that General Motors should “catch up,” since its stock is “too cheap in the 50s.”

Related Link: CNBC's Final Trades: CVS Health, Jabil, Amazon And This Telecom Major

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Investor Plans To Hold Boeing Stock Despite Increasing Omicron Variant Concerns

Why This Investor Plans To Hold Boeing Stock Despite Increasing Omicron Variant Concerns

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) was named a top idea at Wells Fargo Tuesday. The firm reiterated its Overweight rating and $272 price target. Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link agreed with Wells Fargo's assessment and plans to continue to hold the stock. read more
Why This Investor Bought Shares Of Boeing

Why This Investor Bought Shares Of Boeing

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Delano Saporu Sees Opportunity In Visa Ahead Of Earnings

Delano Saporu Sees Opportunity In Visa Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors said the focus for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is the consumer, with an eye on numbers like read more
Danielle Shay Expects This Dow Laggard To Hit New Highs

Danielle Shay Expects This Dow Laggard To Hit New Highs

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Seema Moody discussed Dow Jones components that can catch up, as the stocks were down more than 10% from their 52-week highs, despite the index hitting a record high this week. read more