CNBC's Final Trades: CVS Health, Jabil, Amazon And This Telecom Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has had a “great year” with around 2% yield.

The company hosted “a really strong” Investor Day a couple of weeks back, Snipe mentioned. “Stay long,” he added.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said AT&T Inc’s (NYSE:T) stock has been under “more pressure than usual.” Only a few trading days are left and there have been some positive analyst reports, she added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) as his top pick, saying the company announced a great deal on Monday with Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), which will improve customer experience. Among cheap tech stocks, Jabil comes “in front of the line.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he hopes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will have a better year in 2022 than it had this year.