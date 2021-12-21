Why Jim Cramer Likes MGM Growth Properties

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a "very good company." He noted that the stock is moving lower, in part, due to those owning these master limited partnerships selling the stock.

"We are totally against companies that have no earnings," Cramer said when asked about Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Cramer indicated that he likes MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) as the company has a very good cash flow with a 5.5% dividend yield. He recommended sticking with the stock.

When asked about COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS), Cramer said, "If it doesn’t have earnings or the prospect of earnings very soon, I have to say no."

He recommended staying away from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO).

The "Mad Money" host also said no to blank check companies, also known as SPACs, when asked about TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY). He expressed concern about the anticipated Fed policy changes.

"The Fed has decided to go against the bulls, and I cannot just continue to dig in my heels with companies that I think are going to lose people money because at one point, before the Fed decided to tighten, I may have liked it," Cramer said. "I made a mistake, I have to move forward."

When asked about Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA), the "Mad Money" host said, "Lump of coal, most definitely."

Photo: Courtesy of Pixabay