byCraig Jones
December 19, 2021 12:01 pm
CNBC's Final Trades: Martin Marietta, Palo Alto, SoFi And This ETF For Exposure To EV Segment

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) provides exposure to “infrastructure, aggregates as well as cement construction in Texas.”

Although the stock has already benefited from a focus on infrastructure, “there’s still some opportunity here to add,” she commented.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT) as her top pick. "You don’t need to buy stocks of carmakers for exposure to the EV segment," Talkington said. The ETF includes companies manufacturing the components, she added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) has “done a lot of spending this year” and it’s most likely behind them now. These investments have prepared the company for future growth, he added. “I like them. Stay long,” Snipe mentioned.

Pete Najarian cited SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) as his top pick. “This is a stock that’s going higher,” he added.

