CNBC's Final Trades: Qualcomm, Berkshire Hathaway, Otis Worldwide And This Financial Services Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said that Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) had doubled its asset base since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Meanwhile, its net interest margin has declined by 40% as interest rates have gone down. Now the Fed is signaling raising and we think that’s an opportunity for Schwab to show much better earnings…We think this stock is really attractive,” Firestone said.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said the six-month target price for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is at $230, which is a 27% return.

Jon Najarian said he had bought Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS), while Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management cited Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has his top pick.

“Breakout confirmed,” Brown said.