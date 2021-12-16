QQQ
Apple App Store Analysis: McDonald's Passes DoorDash, Walmart And Disney

byAdam Eckert
December 16, 2021 10:41 am


McDonald's Corp's (NYSE:MCD) stock has been trending higher during the month of November and the company's app is moving up with it.

The fast-food app began the month ranked 45th, but has since seen download volume and usage surge. The McDonald's app is ranked 18th in the "Top Free Apps" category in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) app store as of Thursday, according to data from SimilarWeb.

The stock chart looks similar to the app usage chart. McDonald's stock began the month trading around the $245 level before moving higher by about 8.5% over the last two weeks.

The McDonald's app has passed other popular apps during December including DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH), Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Walt Disney Co's (NYSE:DIS) Disney+.

See Also: Analyst Ratings For McDonald's

MCD Price Action: McDonald's has traded as high as $265.86 and as low as $202.73 over a 52-week period.

The stock is approaching 52-week highs, up 0.46% at $265.74 at time of publication.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

