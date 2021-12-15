Jim Cramer Prefers NortonLifeLock Over McAfee

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) over McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

When asked about Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), Cramer said, "I can make the same comment for the last 10 points. It is so down, how do you not take a shot at it? But the answer is we don’t take shots at things."

He recommended looking for fundamental reasons to own stocks and advised investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) over Robinhood.

The Mad Money host said Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is "so darn cheap" and recommended not selling the stock at $18.

Cramer said, "Everybody wants quantum computer," when asked about IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ). He added that currently there is no play on a quantum computer.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) is the "fraction of the mental firepower that Mike Wirth brings to Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)," he commented. Cramer prefers Chevron over Royal Dutch Shell as the former stock is more much disciplined than Shell.

Cramer said Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is a good darn company with great advertising.

"I think Doximity has a lot of good things going for it, but it’s caught up in this whole multiple contraction on price-to-sales that nothing works at," he commented.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is just a "proxy for this stuff," he said. "You want crypto, you buy crypto."

