QQQ
+ 0.00
398.01
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1653.49
48400.41
-3.3%
DIA
-0.03
360.26
-0.01%
SPY
-0.11
470.85
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.86
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
166.59
-0.01%

CNBC's Final Trades: Apple, Coinbase Global, Green Thumb And This Stock That's Down Almost 70% YTD

byCraig Jones
December 13, 2021 8:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Apple, Coinbase Global, Green Thumb And This Stock That's Down Almost 70% YTD

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said he expects Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “go higher.” Shares of the iPhone maker had jumped 2.80% to close at $179.45 on Friday.

Kevin O'Leary named Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) as his pick.

“Global infrastructure, internet and crypto. All in one package for 2022,” he said.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group cited Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC:GTBIF) has his top pick.

“They’re the Tiffany of cannabis,” he added.

Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said Stitch Fix Inc’s (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock had declined from over $100 earlier in the year to around $20. Although the company has “execution issues,” it may offer “long-term value,” she stated.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dan Ives Breaks Down Apple's Valuation: 'We Could See This Ultimately At $3.5T'

Dan Ives Breaks Down Apple's Valuation: 'We Could See This Ultimately At $3.5T'

Apple is only about 5% away from reaching a $3-trillion market cap, which would make it the equivalent of the fifth-largest economy in the world. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says $3.5 trillion is in the cards over the next year.  read more
Will Apple Recover Gains Next Week? Here's What The Options Are Saying

Will Apple Recover Gains Next Week? Here's What The Options Are Saying

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay said that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was very active on Wednesday, with 3.7 million contracts traded. read more
Is It Time To Short High-Growth Stocks Amid Rising Treasury Yields?

Is It Time To Short High-Growth Stocks Amid Rising Treasury Yields?

Stocks of high-growth names on the Nasdaq took a severe hit during Wednesday’s trading session. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Dicks Sporting Goods, Apple And These 2 Financial Stocks

CNBC's Final Trades: Dicks Sporting Goods, Apple And These 2 Financial Stocks

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) as his pick. read more