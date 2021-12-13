CNBC's Final Trades: Apple, Coinbase Global, Green Thumb And This Stock That's Down Almost 70% YTD
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said he expects Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “go higher.” Shares of the iPhone maker had jumped 2.80% to close at $179.45 on Friday.
Kevin O'Leary named Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) as his pick.
“Global infrastructure, internet and crypto. All in one package for 2022,” he said.
Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group cited Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTC:GTBIF) has his top pick.
“They’re the Tiffany of cannabis,” he added.
Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said Stitch Fix Inc’s (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock had declined from over $100 earlier in the year to around $20. Although the company has “execution issues,” it may offer “long-term value,” she stated.
