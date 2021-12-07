QQQ
+ 11.47
374.74
+ 2.97%
BTC/USD
+ 506.96
50948.88
+ 1.01%
DIA
+ 5.06
347.76
+ 1.43%
SPY
+ 9.55
449.24
+ 2.08%
TLT
-0.87
153.10
-0.57%
GLD
+ 0.55
165.67
+ 0.33%

Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 7, 2021 1:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), are trading higher as fears surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant ease. The sector has been volatile over the past few sessions.

The sector has been volatile over the past few sessions due to variant concerns, while a late-November rise in treasury yields also weighed on growth stocks. 

Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016.

Palantir has a 52-week high of $45.00 and a 52-week low of $17.06.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Tesla, Nio And Palantir Are Moving Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher by 1.2%, read more
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Boeing?

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Boeing?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Palantir Or Nio?

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Palantir Or Nio?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

What's Happening With Palantir Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading lower by 9.58% at $16.70 in Tuesday's pre-market session despite the company reporting better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. read more