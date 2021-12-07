Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector, including Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), are trading higher as fears surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant ease. The sector has been volatile over the past few sessions.

The sector has been volatile over the past few sessions due to variant concerns, while a late-November rise in treasury yields also weighed on growth stocks.

Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016.

Palantir has a 52-week high of $45.00 and a 52-week low of $17.06.