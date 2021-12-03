QQQ
Why Jim Cramer Likes Enbridge, Vir Biotechnology And More

byCraig Jones
December 3, 2021 7:13 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has just been in a "house of pain," but it still offers a dividend yield of 7%. He added that the company has got a "great long-term business" but he is still not able to figure out why the stock is going down, other than being brought down by downfall in oil prices.

He recommended buying the stock.

When asked about Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR), Cramer said that George Scangos runs that company and he’s part of a GlaxoSmithKline plc (NASDAQ:GSK). He added that they "may have something" that is expected to fight against the new omicron variant. He recommended owning the stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Hassane El-Khoury is a genius, Cramer said. "That stock is a buy to me," he said.

The "Mad Money" host said that Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has a great app, but they have got the "wrong customer base."

