GBS Shares Are Rallying On Plans For COVID-19 Antibody Trials After Validation Study

GBS Inc (NASDAQ:GBS) will prepare for clinical trials of its rapid SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Antibody test following the recent successful completion of a clinical validation study. As previously referenced, a clinical validation study was conducted at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University.

GBS is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and primary health practitioners.

The objective of the study was to develop a diagnostic test to detect SARS-CoV-2 IgG in human plasma.

Preliminary findings include that the SARS-CoV-2 Antibody biosensor assay was 100% sensitive and 100% specific using positive and negative SARS CoV-2 human plasma samples.

The time in obtaining results was less than 10 minutes.

Following the above findings, the Company plans to commence clinical saliva SARS-CoV-2 Antibody trials to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to the FDA.

Price Action: GBS shares are up 27.8% at $2.07 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.