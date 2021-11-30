QQQ
-5.48
405.17
-1.37%
BTC/USD
+ 363.47
58139.72
+ 0.63%
DIA
-5.18
356.37
-1.47%
SPY
-6.57
471.17
-1.41%
TLT
+ 2.18
147.14
+ 1.46%
GLD
-0.72
167.34
-0.43%

GBS Shares Are Rallying On Plans For COVID-19 Antibody Trials After Validation Study

byVandana Singh
November 30, 2021 1:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GBS Shares Are Rallying On Plans For COVID-19 Antibody Trials After Validation Study

GBS Inc (NASDAQ:GBSwill prepare for clinical trials of its rapid SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Antibody test following the recent successful completion of a clinical validation study. As previously referenced, a clinical validation study was conducted at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. 

  • GBS is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and primary health practitioners.
  • The objective of the study was to develop a diagnostic test to detect SARS-CoV-2 IgG in human plasma. 
  • Preliminary findings include that the SARS-CoV-2 Antibody biosensor assay was 100% sensitive and 100% specific using positive and negative SARS CoV-2 human plasma samples.
  • The time in obtaining results was less than 10 minutes.
  • Following the above findings, the Company plans to commence clinical saliva SARS-CoV-2 Antibody trials to submit an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to the FDA.
  • Price Action: GBS shares are up 27.8% at $2.07 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General