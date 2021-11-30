Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chegg, Bristol-Myers Squibb And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said with Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) already moving too much, "I’m going to have to take a big pass."

When asked about Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSCR), Cramer said, "We’ve got enough health insurance companies…I know that sounds callous, but we don’t need these guys."

The "Mad Money" host said Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMND) is a "great company, not a great stock."

Cramer said his charitable trust sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) around 10 points ago, when the stock was at 2.8% dividend yield. He recommends not selling the stock at 3.59% yield.

The "Mad Money" host said Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is a good spec, but he actually likes CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Cramer recommends buying Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), as he believes the stock has "come down enough."