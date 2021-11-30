QQQ
-7.66
407.35
-1.92%
BTC/USD
-809.71
56966.54
-1.4%
DIA
-6.28
357.47
-1.79%
SPY
-8.42
473.02
-1.81%
TLT
+ 2.42
146.90
+ 1.62%
GLD
-0.97
167.59
-0.58%

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chegg, Bristol-Myers Squibb And More

byCraig Jones
November 30, 2021 11:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chegg, Bristol-Myers Squibb And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said with Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) already moving too much, "I’m going to have to take a big pass."

When asked about Oscar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSCR), Cramer said, "We’ve got enough health insurance companies…I know that sounds callous, but we don’t need these guys."

The "Mad Money" host said Lemonade, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMND) is a "great company, not a great stock."

Cramer said his charitable trust sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) around 10 points ago, when the stock was at 2.8% dividend yield. He recommends not selling the stock at 3.59% yield.

The "Mad Money" host said Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) is a good spec, but he actually likes CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Cramer recommends buying Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), as he believes the stock has "come down enough."

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Small Cap Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, a top oilfield services stock and a pharmaceutical giant. read more
Why This Trader Expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock To Break Out And Trend Higher

Why This Trader Expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock To Break Out And Trend Higher

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is breaking out and poised to trend higher, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Jim Lebenthal Likes AbbVie Stock At Its Current Price

Jim Lebenthal Likes AbbVie Stock At Its Current Price

It's a great time to invest in pharmaceutical companies such as AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal shared Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more

Apple, Biogen And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 1