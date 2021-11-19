T2 Biosystems Shares Are Rising After Exclusive Distribution Pact In Taiwan
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has executed a territory-exclusive distribution agreement in Taiwan.
- Under the agreement terms, T2 Biosystems will sell T2Dx Instruments, along with T2Bacteria, T2Candida, and T2Resistance Panels through this distributor.
- The execution of this distribution agreement includes the initial purchase of three T2Dx Instruments and marks T2 Biosystems' third entry in the Asia-Pacific market during the last 30 days.
- According to the Asia Pacific Sepsis Alliance, the estimated national sepsis incidences in this region ranges from 120 up to 1,600 per 100,0001. The incidence of sepsis is 287 per 100,000 people in Taiwan.
- Price Action: TTOO shares are up 2.44% at $0.64 during the market session on the last check Friday.
