Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; Nvidia, Rivian And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday, while Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Tesla is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 467 mentions as at press time, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) with 427 mentions.

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia and newly-listed electric vehicle maker Rivian are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 213 and 210 mentions, respectively.

Apart from electric vehicle maker Lucid Group and cannabis company Tilray, the other stocks trending on the forum include Medicare Advantage Insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Why It Matters: Tesla’s shares extended losses to a third day on Monday following CEO Elon Musk’s recent share sales and his dispute on Twitter with Senator Bernie Sanders.

Nvidia is seeing high interest on the forum as the company is scheduled to report its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday.

Clover Health’s shares fell more than 9% in Monday’s extended trading session after the company said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 35 million shares of its Class A common stock and all of the shares are being offering by the company.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.9% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $1,013.39 and further lost 1.0% in the after-hours session to $1,003.00.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed less than 0.1% higher in the regular trading session at $467.43.

Nvidia shares closed 1.2% lower in the regular trading session at $300.25 and further lost almost 0.7% in the after-hours session to $298.30.

