CNBC's Final Trades: Visa, FedEx, Nordstrom And This Auto Major That's Valued Better Than Peers

byCraig Jones
November 15, 2021 7:39 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Visa Inc (NYSE:V) as a top pick.

“It’s one of those stocks. It’s down. It’s got two strong things – it’s got inflation and people traveling overseas – that are positives over the next couple of years and we think the stock is very attractive here,” she said.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management cited General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) as a final trade.

“Great trends. Stock acting very well,” Brown said. He mentioned GM had a “cheap valuation” relative to Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “great momentum.”

Jon Najarian named Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), saying you can “play this one into Black Friday.”

