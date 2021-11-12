QQQ
Apple App Store Analysis: Starbucks Heats Up As The Weather Cools Down

byAdam Eckert
November 12, 2021 9:12 am
Apple App Store Analysis: Starbucks Heats Up As The Weather Cools Down

As the weather cools off, the Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) mobile app is heating up.

The Starbucks app is the 67th most downloaded application in the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store as of Friday. The app was ranked 141st on the list at the end of October, before seeing download volume increase at the beginning of November, according to data from SimilarWeb.

During November, the Starbucks app has trended as low as 170th and as high as 64th and is currently near the top of that range.

Starbucks shares were trading around the $106 level at the beginning of the month. The stock has trended higher, trading as high as $117.50 before pulling back this week.

See Also: Is Starbucks Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

The Starbucks app is currently at the top of the "Everyone's Favorites" list and is ranked second in the "Editors' Choice Apps" and "Hot This Week" categories.

Starbucks is ranked ahead of other popular apps including Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) and JPMorgan Chase & Co's (NYSE:JPM) mobile banking app.

SBUX Price Action: Starbucks has traded as high as $126.32 and as low as $92.66 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.03% at $111.47 at time of publication.

Photo: sahinsezerdincer from Pixabay.

