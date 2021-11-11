QQQ
Quick Take Technical Analysis: Walt Disney Co

byMelanie Schaffer
November 11, 2021 11:21 am
Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) gapped down 6.63% on Thursday morning after printing worse-than-expected quarterly adjusted earnings. Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $219 to $172.

  • Intraday, Disney fell almost 3% lower and nearly filled a gap between $157.67 and $160.55, which may give bulls more confidence going forward.
  • The closest gap is now $163.87 and $173.87. Gaps on charts fill about 90% of the time so it's likely Disney will trade up into the range in the future.
  • There is also a lower gap between $128.66 and $133.86 that's likely to fill, although it could be quite some time before that happens.
  • Disney looked to be printing a bullish hammer candlestick on the daily, which demonstrates the dip below $161 was bought. A hammer candlestick is often found at the bottom of a downtrend and can indicate a reversal into an uptrend.
  • At 11:30 a.m. EST, Disney was printing an inside bar on the hourly chart. Traders can watch for the break of the pattern to gauge the next hourly direction. 
  • The stock has resistance above at $167.10 and $171.89 and support below at $160.90 and $153.88.

dis_nov._11.png

