 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Disney Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:
Why Disney Shares Are Falling Today

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Disney reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 37 cents, which came in below the estimate of 44 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.53 billion, which beat the estimate of $16.26 billion.

Disney+ paid subscribers totaled 118.1 million, up from 73.7 million year-over-year. The stock may be trading lower as a result of slowing Disney+ subscriber growth. 

"As we celebrate the two-year anniversary of Disney+, we’re extremely pleased with the success of our streaming business, with 179 million total subscriptions across our DTC portfolio at the end of fiscal 2021 and 60% subscriber growth year-over-year for Disney+," said Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney.

"We continue to manage our DTC business for the long-term, and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally," Chapek added.

See Also: Why Jim Lebenthal Thinks This Upcoming Catalyst (Not Earnings) Could Move Disney

Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber downgraded Disney from an Overweight rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $219 to $172.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $134.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.73% at $164.45 at time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021Atlantic EquitiesDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Oct 2021BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Sep 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Following Wednesday's Plunge
5 Stocks To Watch For November 11, 2021
Disney Sets The Stage To Go In On Metaverse, CEO Touts Company's History As 'Early Adopter' Of Technology
Walt Disney Company Q4 Highlights: 118.1M Disney+ Subs, Lower ARPU, Parks & Resort Segment Up 99%
Why Jim Lebenthal Thinks This Upcoming Catalyst (Not Earnings) Could Move Disney
Paul Rudd Named People's Sexiest Man Alive For 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bob Chapek why it's movingEarnings News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GMMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
GLBEMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
FOURMorgan StanleyMaintains81.0
WENRBC CapitalMaintains24.0
TASKRBC CapitalMaintains69.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com