Jim Cramer Advises Buying AZEK, Considers This Stock "Great Long-Term Story"

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he considers The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) as a "long-term buy" with the company’s CEO Jesse Singh doing a terrific job.

When asked about Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI), he said playing with battery stocks is so speculative.

Cramer said it was a great quarter for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO). Despite issues including components, he considers the stock a "great long-term story."

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) should not be down 50% and it's not a terrible company, Cramer noted.

Regarding Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU), Cramer said uranium stocks can continue going higher. However, he considers the stock as a speculative play that has a "greater fool theory to it."

The "Mad Money" host said ImmunityBio, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock is struggling because the company is after one of the toughest cancers.

Cramer said he likes Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), but considers Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) the best of the lot.

He considers WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) as a good stock with the company’s stock trading at $10 and crushing a lot of debt.