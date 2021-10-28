Josh Brown On What To Do If Apple Reports Disappointing Q4 Results

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to report fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes Thursday.

There's a chance Apple could disappoint amid lingering supply chain issues and rising inflation concerns. When the stock sells off following earnings, it's historically been a buying opportunity, according to Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown.

"Take advantage if you're not in this stock if we do get some weakness after the report — historically that's been a great trade," Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Brown told CNBC that he doesn't have an edge as to whether or not Apple will report a weak quarter, but he noted that Apple usually has one quarter per year where it reports numbers that come in below estimates.

If Apple is going to have a weak quarter, it would make sense for it to be this quarter because of the headwinds the market is facing, he said.

"If you don't own it you feel like you've been missing out. If they report something that's disappointing to short-term people and there's a negative reaction in the stock, that's your opportunity."

See Also: Earnings Preview: Apple

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $157.26 and as low as $107.32 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading 2.4% higher at $152.42 Thursday afternoon.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.