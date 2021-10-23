Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Facebook, Ford, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included airline, automaker and entertainment giants.

Social media and electric vehicle leaders were among the bearish calls seen.

The third-quarter earnings-reporting season has gotten off to a stronger start than many on Wall Street had expected, pushing markets to all-time highs again. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrials and the Nasdaq all ended the week more than 1% higher, which puts them all up by 5% or so since the beginning of the month.

A former U.S. president's SPAC deal made headlines this past week. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book showed economic growth continues, despite concerns about labor, inflation and supply chains. And the iPhone maker unveiled more new products, even as the company continues to face criticism from competitors and regulators.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Ford Analyst Says 'Significant Turnaround' Is Underway At The Detroit Automaker, Upgrades Stock," Shanthi Rexaline reveals how Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has ended its cycle of quarterly disappointments.

Craig Jones's "Danielle Shay Expects This Dow Laggard To Hit New Highs" discusses why this prominent options trader doesn't think the Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) brand is going away anytime soon.

"BofA Believes United Airlines Holdings Has A Key Differentiator" by Priya Nigam explores what sets United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) apart from its peers as the industry recovers.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

The Bears

"Snap's Earnings Miss Is Not Facebook's Gain: Why This Analyst Cut Stock Price Target, Earnings Outlook" by Wayne Duggan suggests that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) faces elevated risk in the fourth quarter.

ARK Invest has further shied away from electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), according to "Cathie Wood Sells Another $2.6M In Tesla, Continuing Profit-Booking From September" by Rachit Vats.

In Joel Elconin's "PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Beyond Meat Smoked," see why investor reaction was harsh when Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) lowered revenue estimates more than expected.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

