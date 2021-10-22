fbpx

Jim Cramer Prefers Square To Marqeta, Recommends Trimming Positions In This Stock

byCraig Jones
October 22, 2021 7:08 am
Jim Cramer Prefers Square To Marqeta, Recommends Trimming Positions In This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that since Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) doesn't have a pipeline, what will propel the stock is a takeout but it's unclear whether the company is going to get a takeout. It's an "incredibly speculative situation," he added.

When asked about FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX), Cramer said he had sold United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) Thursday as the stock was "up in a straight line,” along with FedEx. He recommended some trimming of positions because the stock keeps disappointing.

Regarding Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Cramer disagrees with the market view that some chemical prices, including polyurethane, are peaking. He recommended to get the stock at a 5%, while commenting that CEO Jim Fitterling was doing "a terrific job."

Cramer said he considers Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ) "another one of these Squares." Although the stock could rise, he said he preferred Square Inc (NYSE:SQ).

