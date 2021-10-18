fbpx

Volcon Partners With Martin Technologies For UTV Production

Shivani Kumaresan
October 18, 2021 2:34 pm
Volcon Partners With Martin Technologies For UTV Production
  • Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCNhas partnered with Martin Technologies for its electric side-by-side UTV, the Stag. Martin Technologies will provide chassis and peripheral component development for the all-electric UTV, including power electronics systems, vehicle integration methodologies, and new eSPDM Smart Wiring Technology.
  • Volcon has announced two electric models, the Stag and the Beast. The Stag will be first, developed alongside Martin Technologies, and the larger Beast will follow in late 2023.
  • The Stag is expected to offer up to 150 miles of range, a high torque motor, and a wide variety of configurations.
  • Price Action: VLCN shares are trading higher by 12.9% at $9.35 on the last check Monday.

