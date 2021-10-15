Corsair Gaming Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest; GameStop, Tesla, Virgin Galactic And These Are Other Top Trends

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) and SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 550 mentions as at press time, while gaming equipment maker Corsair Gaming was a distant second with 154 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Online personal finance company SoFi Technologies and videogame retailer GameStop are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 137 and 106 mentions, respectively.

Apart from consumer lending platform Upstart and orthodontics company SmileDirectClub, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Medicare Advantage insurer Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), Canadian cybersecurity company Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Why It Matters: Corsair Gaming is seeing high interest on the forum after the company forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates and also lowered its sales outlook for fiscal 2021, citing global logistics and supply chain issues.

Upstart Holdings said it would announce its financial results for the third quarter on Nov. 9 after the market close. The company’s shares rose for a third straight day on Thursday.

Shares of Virgin Galactic fell more than 14% in the after-hours session on Thursday after the company said it was delaying the start of its commercial spaceflight services until the fourth quarter of 2022.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s shares closed almost 1.7% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $442.50 and further rose almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $443.20.

Corsair Gaming shares closed 2.4% higher in the regular trading session at $26.98, but fell almost 7% in the after-hours session to $25.10.

SoFi Technologies shares closed 3.7% higher in the regular trading session at $19.62, but declined 0.6% in the after-hours session to $19.50.

