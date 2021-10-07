 Skip to main content

Tesla Annual Shareholders Meeting Takeaways: Headquarters To Texas, No Stock Split, Cybertruck And More
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
October 07, 2021 6:48pm   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) annual shareholders meeting is taking place Thursday evening.

Below are some of the quick highlights from the meeting, courtesy of Benzinga Pro.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla's FSD Beta Begins Rollout To 1,000+ Customers Friday At Midnight

  • Tesla Says Shareholders Have Approved Recommendations From Tesla Board On All Accounts Except Item 2, Item 5 And Item 6
  • Elon Musk Says Goal Is To Make Vehicle Prices As Affordable As Possible
  • Musk Says 'As many batteries you want to produce and sell to us at an affordable price, we'll buy'
  • Musk Says Fundamental Value Of Tesla Is 'How quickly did we accelerate sustainable energy?'
  • Expects To Increase Fremont Output By 50%
  • Musk Says Model Y To Be Best-Selling Vehicle By Volume By 2023
  • Cybertruck Will Enter Production In 2022, Will Reach Volume Production In 2023
  • Expects Roadster To Also Begin Production In 2023
  • Musk Says Company Is Not Contemplating Stock Split And No Plans To Offer Dividends
  • Musk Says Might Start Scouting For Locations For Another Factory 'Next Year'
  • Musk Says, Eventually, Tesla Will Make All Variants Of Vehicles, Says 'Why not?'
  • Company Will Move Headquarters To Austin, Texas

Tesla's stock closed Thursday's session up 1.4% at $793.61.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon MuskNews After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

