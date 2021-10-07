Tesla Releases Software Update 2021.36, Bringing Free Improvements To Owners

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are often referred to as computers on wheels due to their capabilities such as self-driving, the ability to play games and watch movies on the center screen, and free software updates similar to the way an iPhone or Android updates.

Tesla's latest free update is now rolling out: Version 2021.36, which is bringing improvements to Tesla vehicles.

Here is a list gathered from Green on Twitter.

Yoke (steering wheel) changes for refreshed Model S and X vehicles:

Autocancel of turn signals on completion of a maneuver.

Autoturn on of turn signal if navigation suggests it.

Press and hold the “high beams” button to keep high beams on.

Vision autopark update which allows vehicles to park according to parking lot lines, instead of needing two vehicles to park in between.

Model Y changes:

Airbag improvements based on fleet data to respond to more side impact cases.

Cold weather improvements, such as improved battery conditioning and the windshield wiper wash sequence automatically adjusts to your vehicle speed to better clear salt and grime.

The Model 3 also gets improvements to the windshield wiper wash sequence, which automatically adjusts to the vehicle speed to better clear salt and grime.

The Model S and X get improvements in battery conditioning, with only the X listed as getting the improved windshield wiper performance.

Overall, owners should experience more efficient cars this winter, particularly with cleaner windshields.

Owners need to have their car connected to wifi and the vehicle will automatically download and install these improvements.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla