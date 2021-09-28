Why This Investor Is Buying More Nike, Stitch Fix And Verizon Stock

Chevy Chase Trust's Amy Raskin recently added to her position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), she said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

NKE: Raskin told CNBC that she bought more Nike after the stock sold off following the company's weak financial results.

Nike reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.11 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $12.2 billion, which came in below the estimate of $12.46 billion.

Nike could face some supply chain and China-related headwinds in the near-term, she noted.

However, she thinks investors might be missing the bigger story: "Now that Nike is going direct to their customers, they're disintermediating the middle man and they have a lot of room for margin improvement."

Although Nike brought its revenue growth expectations down, the company is increasing its margins, which is "key to Nike's story longer-term," Raskin said.

SFIX: Raskin told CNBC that she thinks there is a lot of opportunity for Stitch Fix ahead.

Stitch Fix only has a $4.5-billion market cap, the company has a ton of data on its customers and its algorithms are proving to be effective, she said.

"I just don't think traditional retail can compete with this model. It's too good of a model."

She noted that there are some execution risks, but she likes the stock longer-term. "This could be a much bigger company in a few years."

VZ: Verizon has a lot of opportunity to capitalize on the rollout of 5G, Raskin said.

If the company can take advantage of 5G, it can accelerate its growth and improve its margins, she added.

NKE, SFIX, VZ Price Action: Nike was down 1.49% at $145.84, Stitch Fix was down 2.08% at $41.90 and Verizon was down 0.63% at $54.12 Tuesday afternoon.

