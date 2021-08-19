Why Sonoma Pharma (SNOA) Stock Skyrocketing On Thursday
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock doubled in reaction to the launch of two new dental products.
- OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse is Sonoma's second dental product in the U.S. and was developed with its partner Gabriel Science LLC.
- Additionally, Sonoma and its partner, Medical Systems Solutions, have launched Microdacyn Oral Care for professional and consumer use in Switzerland.
- After launching Endocyn for root canal irrigation in December 2020, Sonoma's second dental product in the U.S. is an oral hygiene rinse.
- OroGenix Oral Hygiene Rinse uses Sonoma's patented Microcyn technology to cleanse teeth, gums, and mouth.
- In Europe, Microdacyn60 Oral Care is intended to combat oral and pharyngeal infections and inflammation and reduce pain and coughing.
- Price Action: SNOA shares are up 123.10% at $12.47 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
