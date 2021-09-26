fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.35
372.63
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
+ 460.80
43271.37
+ 1.08%
DIA
+ 0.36
347.20
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.78
442.40
+ 0.18%
TLT
-1.45
149.81
-0.98%
GLD
-0.19
163.70
-0.12%

How Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia Stocks Are Reversing Course And What To Watch For

byMelanie Schaffer
September 26, 2021 11:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
How Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia Stocks Are Reversing Course And What To Watch For

Apple, Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have all recently reversed course into uptrends. An uptrend occurs when a stock makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart.

The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control, while the intermittent higher lows indicate consolidation periods. Traders can use moving averages to help identify an uptrend with rising lower-frame moving averages (such as the eight-day or 21-day exponential moving averages) indicating the stock is in a steep shorter-term uptrend and rising longer-term moving averages (such as the 200-day simple moving average) indicating a long-term uptrend.

A stock often signals when the higher high is in by printing a reversal candlestick such as a doji, bearish engulfing or hanging man candlestick. Likewise, the higher low could be signaled when a doji, morning star or hammer candlestick is printed. Moreover, the higher highs and higher lows often take place at resistance and support levels.

In an uptrend the "trend is your friend" until it’s not, and in an uptrend there are ways for both bullish and bearish traders to participate in the stock:

  • Bullish traders who are already holding a position in a stock can feel confident the uptrend will continue unless the stock makes a lower low. Traders looking to take a position in a stock trading in an uptrend can enter and usually find the safest entry on the higher low.
  • Bearish traders can enter the trade on the higher high and exit on the pullback. These traders can also enter when the uptrend breaks and the stock makes a lower low, indicating a reversal into a downtrend may be in the cards.
  • See Also: This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft

The Apple Chart: Apple reached a high of $147.47 on Friday and regained the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) as support. The stock will need to make a higher low in the future as it continues its uptrend. Apple has resistance above at $147.79 and $150 while it has support below at $144.53 and $141.37.

aapl_sept._26.pngThe Microsoft Chart: Microsoft made a higher high on Thursday at the $300.90 level and on Friday may have put in the higher low at $296.93 when it printed a hammer candlestick. Microsoft has resistance above at the $301.50 level and above at its Aug. 20 and Aug. 24 all-time high of $305.84. The stock has support below at $298.20 and $296.93.

msft_sept._26.pngThe NVIDIA Chart: Nvidia reached a high of $225.35 on Thursday and may have put in the higher low on Friday when it consolidated down to the $218.61 level and printed a doji reversal candlestick. Nvidia's only resistance above is at its all-time high of $230.43, and it has support below at the $219.77 and $208.75 levels.nvda_sept._26.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment. read more
Wedbush Analyst Provides Outlook On Apple Stock Given Strong Early Demand For iPhones

Wedbush Analyst Provides Outlook On Apple Stock Given Strong Early Demand For iPhones

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) updated product line featuring new iPhones and iPads are launching in stores Friday and early demand looks strong, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.  read more
You Ask, We Analyze: How Apple Stock Looks Heading Into Friday's Session

You Ask, We Analyze: How Apple Stock Looks Heading Into Friday's Session

On Thursday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter what tickers they wanted reviewed for Friday. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. @freeannajones, and @Artartinvest4 asked for Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to be charted. read more
3 Top Stocks For The Next Year, According To Gene Munster

3 Top Stocks For The Next Year, According To Gene Munster

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster likes Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: read more