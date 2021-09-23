fbpx

Where Cramer Stands On Tesla, Fisker Following Mixed Analyst Ratings

byAdam Eckert
September 23, 2021 10:40 am
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) were featured on Jim Cramer's "Mad Dash" segment Thursday morning.

What Happened: Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla with a Sell rating and a price target of $537. The firm also initiated coverage on Fisker with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.

Cramer's Take: Cramer said the note on Tesla actually reads like a "buy, buy, buy." He disagreed with the Sell rating that Tudor Pickering placed on the stock.

"I wouldn't do the sell Tesla side. I like Tesla," Cramer emphasized on CNBC.

See Also: If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Tesla, Nio, Xpeng Or Li Auto?

"What's more important is Fisker," he said: "[Henrik Fisker] designs it, others make it, it's an asset-light model and I really like it."

Cramer noted Fisker stock hasn't received the same attention as Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID).

"If you like what happened in Lucid, you could love what happens with this one," he said.

TSLA, FSR Price Action: Tesla was up 0.23% at $753.70 and Fisker was up 4.17% at $14.24 at the time of publication.

Photos: courtesy of Tesla & Fisker.

