Cramer On Epic Games Ruling: 'Very Big Win For Apple, Completely Misinterpreted By The Analysts'

byAdam Eckert
September 13, 2021 11:54 am
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is rebounding Monday after the stock sold off following a California court ruling that determined App store payment restrictions are anti-competitive.

Investors seemed to write the ruling up as a loss for the tech giant, but Jim Cramer voiced a different opinion Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Cramer told CNBC he went through the entire ruling and found that "Apple won on almost everything."

He was shocked the stock sold off as much as it did Friday. In the case of Epic Games versus Apple, Epic turned out to be the loser, Cramer said. 

"This was a very big win for Apple, completely misinterpreted by the analysts."

Apple charges a 30% commission on in-app purchases. The App store accounts for around 7% of the company's total sales. 

Apple's "California Streaming" event is set to take place Tuesday. 

Related Link: What To Expect From Apple's 'California Streaming' Event

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $157.26 and as low as $103.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.51% at $149.71 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

