This Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker's OTC Stock Has Given Better 1-Year Returns Than Tesla, Nio And Ford

The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) over-the-counter stock has fetched far more handsome 1-year returns than homegrown rival Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) and Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The Chinese billionaire Wang Chuanfu-led BYD sells far more battery-powered electric vehicles than Nio’s monthly deliveries and is at times in a neck-to-neck contest with global electric vehicle leader Tesla.

BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), sold a total of 61,409 new energy vehicles in August. Of these 30,382 units were battery-powered electric vehicles, a jump of nearly 223% year-over-year.

In comparison, Nio delivered 5,880 electric vehicles in August in China. Tesla sold 44,264 China-made vehicles in August, of which 31,379 were shipped to other markets, as per a Reuters report citing data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

BYD’s first-half net profit fell by 29% to about $180 million for the period ended June 30, amid rising material costs, the company reported last month.

Return Over 1-Year: BYDDY shares are up 18% so far this year as of Friday’s close. The stock is up from $22.25 a share in September last year to $66.23, a return of 197.7%.

Nio shares are down 29% so far this year. The stock is up from $18.73 a share in September last year to $37.98, a return of 102.8%.

Tesla shares are up 0.89% so far this year. The stock is up from $419.62 a share last September to $736.3, a return of 75.5%.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock closed at $12.68 on Friday, up about 50% year-to-date and 79.35% over 1 year.

Photo: Courtesy of BYD