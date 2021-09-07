fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
381.57
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1078.49
50994.13
+ 2.16%
DIA
-0.02
354.16
-0.01%

Cathie Wood's Ark Completely Exits All Alibaba Positions, Continues Piling Up Stake In This Chinese Rival

byRachit Vats
September 7, 2021 5:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood's Ark Completely Exits All Alibaba Positions, Continues Piling Up Stake In This Chinese Rival

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Friday shed all of its exposure in Chinese e-commerce biggie Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) while continuing to snap up shares in rival JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

The investment firm held less than 100 shares in the U.S.-listed company ahead of Friday’s trades and deployed Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to sell Alibaba shares on Friday.

The New York-based firm bought 59,000 shares — estimated to be worth about $4.7 million— in JD.com via ARKF on the same day. JD shares closed 0.48% lower at $79.86 on Friday. 

ARKF held 1.29 million shares — worth $103.79 million — in JD as of Friday’s trades.

See Also: ​​Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals

These are some other key Ark trades from Friday:

  • Sold 68,017 shares — estimated to be worth $18.35 million — in Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company closed 1.45% higher at $269.74 on Friday.
  • Sold 18,810 shares — estimated to be worth about $1.78 million — in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) on the day shares of the company closed 0.53% higher at $94.86.
  • Bought 84,604 shares— estimated to be worth about $3.96 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) on the day shares closed marginally higher at $46.84.

Photo: Courtesy of Alibaba

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Short Ideas Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest continued to trim the exposure of its exchange-traded funds to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) stock on Thursday. read more

Cathie Wood's Ark Nearly Erases Alibaba Stake, Sells $3M In Google — Here's What It Bought Instead On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest now holds just about 700 shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) after the money managing firm on Wednesday further reduced its exposure in the e-commerce giant. read more

Pinduoduo, Alibaba, JD, Pfizer — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up yet more shares in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), its fourth straight-session buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform. read more

Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Google, Coinbase, Pfizer, Square — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Thursday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday piled up yet more shares in the Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), its third straight buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform after months of trimming its exposure in the Chinese company. read more