Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest continued to trim the exposure of its exchange-traded funds to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) stock on Thursday.

Ark sold 660 shares, estimated to be worth around $113,520 as per Thursday’s closing price, in the Jack Ma-co-founded company during the day via Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX), Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

Wood’s firm now holds 20 Alibaba shares each via ARKF and ARKX and has entirely cut the exposure to BABA shares in ARKQ.

Alibaba shares closed 0.74% lower at $172 on Thursday.

Ark, meanwhile, continued its buying spree in some of the primary Alibaba competitors in China. It loaded up 38,160 shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), estimated to be worth around $3.9 million, and 127,852 shares in JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), worth about $10.2 million — both via ARKF.

Pinduoduo stock closed 3.8% lower at $102.76 on Thursday and JD shares closed 0.67% lower at $80.24.

These are some other key Ark trades from Thursday:

Sold 2,892 Class C shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) via ARKQ.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) via ARKQ. Sold 55,200 shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) via ARKQ.

(NASDAQ:TRMB) via ARKQ. Bought 271,057 shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NASDAQ:GENI) via ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

(NASDAQ:GENI) via (NYSE:ARKW). Bought 178,926 shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) via ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG).

(NYSE:PFE) via (BATS:ARKG). Bought 17,173 shares in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) via ARKF.

Photo: By Leon Lee on Flickr