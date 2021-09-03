fbpx

Why Are United Microelectronics Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 3, 2021 9:20 am
Why Are United Microelectronics Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) is the third-largest dedicated chip foundry, with a 7% market share in 2020 as per Gartner after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) and GlobalFoundries.
  • As per reports, the UMC aims to hike its prices for the second time for its 28-nm technology in quick succession.
  • Rival TSM, which decided to keep the 28-nm prices intact, planned a 10% hike for its sub-16nm prices in 2022.
  • It seems like an opportune moment to raise the prices considering the demand surge aided chip crisis.
  • Price Action: UMC shares traded higher by 6.55% at $12.52 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

