Taiwan Semi To Hike Prices Of 16nm Chips; Shares Gain On News

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 25, 2021 3:44 pm
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) shares traded higher by 4.73% at $117.37 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Digi Times Asia reports that the ace chipmaker has informed clients regarding a 10% price hike for its sub-16nm process manufacturing. The new prices are likely to be effective starting 2022.
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) President recently advised regarding a potential crisis in the 28nm leading to a price hike, something that TSM deterred from to date.
  • Recently, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), TSM's major 16-nm client, shared its chip crisis concerns.

