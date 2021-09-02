fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
380.58
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 3042.76
50025.67
+ 6.48%
DIA
+ 0.00
353.55
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.08
451.72
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.89
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
169.68
+ 0.01%

Applied DNA Stock Jumps On New COVID-19 Testing Contract

byVandana Singh
September 2, 2021 8:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Applied DNA Stock Jumps On New COVID-19 Testing Contract
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ:APDN) subsidiary Applied DNA Clinical Labs has been awarded a testing contract by Suffolk County Community College.
  • Also Read: Applied DNA Receives COVID-19 testing contract by the City University of New York
  • Testing is scheduled to begin in the second half of September 2021. The initial contract term is one year and includes two one-year options for renewal. 
  • The contract contains no minimum testing requirement; it stipulates a fixed monthly fee for sample collection site services and a separate fixed fee per individual COVID-19 test.
  • Under the Contract, Applied DNA will deploy safeCircle, a pooled COVID-19 testing program.
  • Price Action: APDN stock is up 3.07% at $6.05 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Why Is Applied DNA Stock Soaring Higher Today?