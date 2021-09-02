Applied DNA Stock Jumps On New COVID-19 Testing Contract
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ:APDN) subsidiary Applied DNA Clinical Labs has been awarded a testing contract by Suffolk County Community College.
- Testing is scheduled to begin in the second half of September 2021. The initial contract term is one year and includes two one-year options for renewal.
- The contract contains no minimum testing requirement; it stipulates a fixed monthly fee for sample collection site services and a separate fixed fee per individual COVID-19 test.
- Under the Contract, Applied DNA will deploy safeCircle, a pooled COVID-19 testing program.
- Price Action: APDN stock is up 3.07% at $6.05 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
