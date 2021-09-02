Cathie Wood's Ark Nearly Erases Alibaba Stake, Sells $3M In Google — Here's What It Bought Instead On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest now holds just about 700 shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) after the money managing firm on Wednesday further reduced its exposure in the e-commerce giant.

Ark Invest sold 3,626 shares — estimated to be worth about $628,313 — in Alibaba, as its shares closed 3.77% higher at $173.28 on Wednesday.

The Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) sold 533 shares, Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) shed 1,376 shares and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) sold 1,717 shares in the company.

The popular money manager had been bullish on Alibaba until June but reduced the bulk of its exposure in Alibaba last month amid continued regulatory scrutiny of tech stocks in China.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Wednesday:

Sold 1,043 Class C shares — estimated to be worth about $3 million — in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) via ARKX.

Bought 16,089 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.34 million — in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) via ARKF. Shares of the company closed 0.87% higher at $145.68.

Bought 328,231 shares — estimated to be worth about $17.56 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE). Shares of the pharma company closed marginally lower at $46.04.