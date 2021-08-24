fbpx

Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

byRachit Vats
August 24, 2021 12:25 am
Alibaba, Palantir, Google, JD, Lockheed Martin, Genius Sports — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday shed about 16,621 shares — estimated to be worth about $2.68 million — in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), nearly decimating all of its exposure held in on of its three exchange traded funds. 

Alibaba shares, which have declined 30.7% so far this year amid the Chinese regulators’ intense crackdown on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma, closed 1.96% higher at $161.06 on Monday.

The popular money managing firm shed nearly all of its shares in the company held via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) on Monday but also owns Alibaba via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ). ARKX now owns less than 1,000 shares in the Chinese e-commerce company.

Together, the three ETFs held 164,925 shares — worth $26 million, in Alibaba ahead of Monday’s trades. 

See Also: Cathie Wood's Ark Buys Palantir Shares For 5th Straight Session — Here Are Other Key Trades

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Monday:

  • Snapped up 263,485 shares — estimated to be worth about $6.54 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) its sixth straight-session buy in the Peter Thiel co-founded data analytics company.  Palantir shares closed 3.37% higher at $24.82 on Monday.
  • Snapped up 19,077 shares — estimated to be worth about $6.8 million — in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT). Shares of the largest U.S. defense contractor pared the day’s gain to close marginally higher at $357.35 on Monday. 
  • Bought 164,889 shares — estimated to be worth about $10.8 million — in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on the day shares of the company closed 3.32% higher at $65.73.
  • Shed 9,464 Class C shares — estimated to be worth about $26.7 million — in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on the day shares closed 1.92% higher at $2,821.99. 
  • Snapped up 33,868 shares — estimated to be worth about $584,900 — in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) on the day shares of the sports data and technology company closed marginally higher at $17.27. 
  • Shed 7,961 shares — estimated to be worth about $14.4 million — in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI). Shares of the  Buenos Aires, Argentine-headquartered company that operates online marketplaces dedicated to e-commerce and online auctions, closed 1.31% higher at $1,810 on Monday.

